OPINION: The Burrum Bridge is not a good idea

NO GOOD: Fraser Coast's Di Smith says the $200,000 funding for the Burrum River bridge feasibility study is a waste of money.

I REFER to your article of September 2, 2017 in which three times recycled One Nation politician, two mayors (one a former LNP minister and the other a known One Nation supporter) and a Federal LNP Minister celebrated a major victory by announcing the commissioning of an expensive taxpayer funded study into a bridge across the Burrum River.

The 'People before Politics' politician even went so far as to say that this was like winning lotto for him and his party!

That sounds a lot more like 'Politics before People' to me.

It's a pity the lotto win won't be shared by overburdened taxpayers of the Fraser Coast or Hervey Bay when the bill of $200,000 comes in for this inevitable dust collector.

Anyone with any common sense would realise that this proposal will cost hundreds of millions of dollars (some are saying up to half a billion).

And for what? To reduce the travelling time to Bundaberg by 15 minutes.

Is he serious?

This is in light of the fact that there has been no commitment from a State government who has to fund this so-called "major victory”!

Something smells a bit fishy here!

If these are the sort of major victories for the taxpayer coming from Pauline's party and her masters, then God help us if they're elected!

DI SMITH

Fraser Coast