Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

OPINION: The last thing this family deserved

Inge Hansen
by
6th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WALKING up the steps to Louise Lavelle's home, the smell of a property neglected for an entire year hit me like a tonne of bricks.

Scanning the front yard was just a taste of what was inside the now derelict building.

It was heartbreaking.

Having been in close contact with Louise Lavelle and her daughter, Cherish-Rose for a number of months, I was horrified to hear they were forced to jump over yet another hurdle.

As if watching your daughter suffer through cancer at 11-years-old wasn't enough.

Imagine returning home and having to face a destroyed home which you entrusted to another family?

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL OPINION PIECES HERE>>

I cannot fathom what goes through a person's mind when they decide to trash a home which isn't theirs.

I'm paranoid I'll make a small hole in the wall if I get too into the vacuum cleaning.

I worry I'll find a crack in the wall I hadn't seen before and question whether it was already there or if I did something.

I hope these tenants who ran away from this mess and left it for someone else to clean read today's front page story.

I hope they realise what impact their behaviour has had on this dedicated family.

Related Items

cherish-rose lavelle fccommunity fcopinion rental horror
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Uni inspires our student's future careers

    premium_icon Uni inspires our student's future careers

    News For as long as she can remember, Millie Mushan has dreamed of following in her doctor dad's footsteps

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Bay restaurant takes out top bridal prize for fifth time

    premium_icon Bay restaurant takes out top bridal prize for fifth time

    Business It's the fifth time the restaurant has won

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Business extends sponsorship to keep boaties safe

    Business extends sponsorship to keep boaties safe

    News Commodore John Smith said he was thankful for the support.

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    STUNNING: M'boro's newest mural shares tale of two sisters

    STUNNING: M'boro's newest mural shares tale of two sisters

    News It's a stunning creation with a fascinating story.

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners