OPINION: The last thing this family deserved
WALKING up the steps to Louise Lavelle's home, the smell of a property neglected for an entire year hit me like a tonne of bricks.
Scanning the front yard was just a taste of what was inside the now derelict building.
It was heartbreaking.
Having been in close contact with Louise Lavelle and her daughter, Cherish-Rose for a number of months, I was horrified to hear they were forced to jump over yet another hurdle.
As if watching your daughter suffer through cancer at 11-years-old wasn't enough.
Imagine returning home and having to face a destroyed home which you entrusted to another family?
I cannot fathom what goes through a person's mind when they decide to trash a home which isn't theirs.
I'm paranoid I'll make a small hole in the wall if I get too into the vacuum cleaning.
I worry I'll find a crack in the wall I hadn't seen before and question whether it was already there or if I did something.
I hope these tenants who ran away from this mess and left it for someone else to clean read today's front page story.
I hope they realise what impact their behaviour has had on this dedicated family.