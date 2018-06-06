OPINION: The last thing this family deserved

WALKING up the steps to Louise Lavelle's home, the smell of a property neglected for an entire year hit me like a tonne of bricks.

Scanning the front yard was just a taste of what was inside the now derelict building.

It was heartbreaking.

Having been in close contact with Louise Lavelle and her daughter, Cherish-Rose for a number of months, I was horrified to hear they were forced to jump over yet another hurdle.

As if watching your daughter suffer through cancer at 11-years-old wasn't enough.

Imagine returning home and having to face a destroyed home which you entrusted to another family?

I cannot fathom what goes through a person's mind when they decide to trash a home which isn't theirs.

I'm paranoid I'll make a small hole in the wall if I get too into the vacuum cleaning.

I worry I'll find a crack in the wall I hadn't seen before and question whether it was already there or if I did something.

I hope these tenants who ran away from this mess and left it for someone else to clean read today's front page story.

I hope they realise what impact their behaviour has had on this dedicated family.