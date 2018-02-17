OPINION: The worst thing to do is stay silent

A photo of June Wallis on a pontoon at the Burrum River.

A FATHER was forced to bury his daughter.

Two children will grow up without a mother.

All because a person, someone who I don't even feel comfortable calling a man, had to control his partner to the very end.

Killer said 'I love you' as he choked mum of two

The tragic killing of June Wallis is only one of many fatal domestic violence stories across Australia each year and it's the harsh reality of where domestic violence can lead .

It's an issue that often goes unspoken about and despite all the media attention and preventative strategies, is widespread in our communities.

The truth is, when we're faced with news that a family member or friend is a victim of spousal abuse, or is a perpetrator, we don't know where to turn or what to do.

But the worst thing to do is stay silent or ignore the problem.

Encourage victims to speak up and seek help.

Whether it's through police, a counsellor, a hotline or community group - the main message is victims of family violence are never alone.

Domestic violence is a community issue and the only way we can truly tackle it is with a community approach.

Make it known in your community, in your circle that DV is never acceptable.

Below are numbers for anyone you know experiencing domestic violence.

Who to call if you need help:

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Lifeline: 13 11 14.