OPINION: There is no need to kill our crocs

QUEENSLAND does not need rangers shooting crocs, especially not on the Fraser Coast.

The State Opposition claims it will allow the killing of crocs considered to be troublesome, in a bid to keep people safe.

The move is a waste of money and a waste of wildlife.

In the past 10 years, there has been four fatal crocodile attacks in Queensland, none of which have happened south of the Boyne River - the state's unofficial croc border.

Not only are crocodile attacks very unlikely, what would be the point of shooting a croc found on the Fraser Coast, when there is a law in place to move the reptile up north?

State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls and shadow environment minister Christian Rowan should instead focus their efforts on culling real feral animals that cause considerable damage. Think feral pigs digging up our canegrowers' crops, or feral cats killing protected wildlife.

If there is money to spend on crocodile safety, it should be used to better educate Queenslanders on how to co-exist with our iconic prehistoric reptiles.