OPINION: There is so much wrong with PayPass

Annie Perets
by

I KNOW life is moving fast, but do we really not have the time to put in a four-digit password every time we make a purchase?

The story of a Urangan woman stealing a credit card and using it to make 213 transactions highlights everything that is wrong with the PayPass feature.

Is PayPass convenient? Yes. Is it fast? Yes. Is it kind of dangerous? Yes.

Don't get me wrong, like many of you, I have found PayPass way too convenient.

That cappuccino I had in the morning? "Oh, just PayPass it," I say.

Filling up my petrol? "Just PayPass on my card please," I tell the station attendant.

The other day, after weeks of purely using PayPass, when I needed my pin code, I could not remember what it was for the life of me.

I had to sleep on it, but luckily it came to me.

More and more features are coming out all the time to help us live at speed.

I'm not there yet, but I know our phones can also now be used as credit cards.

Sometimes taking the longer option might really be your best bet.

You never know what you're missing out on when you're rushing from point A to point B.

And I find when I have to put in the pin of my card, it forces me to think a little more what I am spending my money on.

Honestly, living life a little slower is kind of more fun anyway.

Topics:  annie perets fcopinion fraser coast

