OPINION: There's no shame in dobbing in a dealer

ONE phone call to Crime Stoppers can make an enormous difference in the lives of so many in our community.

Hervey Bay police have renewed their appeal to the public to dob in a drug dealer in the hopes of sending more people who profit from addiction and misery behind bars.

In today's paper Acting Senior Sergeant Dave Guild highlighted what sort of suspicious activity people can look out for.

It may be natural to think "mind your own business", but if you see behaviour that indicates possible drug dealing it's worth making the call.

I have heard first-hand from former addicts what it was like to be strangled by the grip of methamphetamine addiction.

These people lost everything - their children, family, friends and career.

And they are the lucky ones who didn't lose their lives.

We as a community need to assist our men and women in blue in any way we can.

The destructive force of drug addiction has shocking flow-on effects in our hospitals, business sector and general safety in the community.

There's no shame in dobbing in a drug dealer.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.