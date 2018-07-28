Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

OPINION: There's no shame in dobbing in a dealer

Jordan Philp
by
28th Jul 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE phone call to Crime Stoppers can make an enormous difference in the lives of so many in our community.

Hervey Bay police have renewed their appeal to the public to dob in a drug dealer in the hopes of sending more people who profit from addiction and misery behind bars.

In today's paper Acting Senior Sergeant Dave Guild highlighted what sort of suspicious activity people can look out for.

It may be natural to think "mind your own business", but if you see behaviour that indicates possible drug dealing it's worth making the call.

I have heard first-hand from former addicts what it was like to be strangled by the grip of methamphetamine addiction.

These people lost everything - their children, family, friends and career.

And they are the lucky ones who didn't lose their lives.

We as a community need to assist our men and women in blue in any way we can.

The destructive force of drug addiction has shocking flow-on effects in our hospitals, business sector and general safety in the community.

There's no shame in dobbing in a drug dealer.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

fcopinion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Coast netballer shoots, scores top award

    premium_icon Coast netballer shoots, scores top award

    Netball Larochelle Nel is another step closer to her goal of playing professional netball after netting herself a prestigious award.

    White whale Migaloo is on way towards the Bay

    premium_icon White whale Migaloo is on way towards the Bay

    News She's expected to pass through our waters on Monday.

    No jail after man groped teenage girl

    premium_icon No jail after man groped teenage girl

    Crime He grabbed a teenage girl while the pair was swimming.

    Local Partners