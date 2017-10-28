News

OPINION: Time to stop moaning about Halloween

Carlie Walker
by

IT'S that time of the year again, where I have my whinge about the Halloween naysayers.

Already the moaning has started.

"Oh, it's a stupid American tradition."

Or, "Oh, my little munchkin is far too precious to be sent off to the dangerous homes around our neighbourhood".

One, and I know this has been pointed out many times, but it's still important - Halloween did not originate in America.

Two, even if it did, it's still enormously fun and enjoyable.

Three, your little munchkin shouldn't wander the neighbourhood alone.

 Get off the iPad and turn off Netflix for a minute and go with them.

And finally, four - most of your neighbours are good, kind people just like you.

There's no need to be scared.

Every year my parents have a Halloween party and I walk with the kids around the block to go trick or treating.

We only go to the houses that have lights on and since my parents live in a family friendly neighbourhood, that's most of them.

Many of them have flashing jack-o'-lanterns set up in their windows or yards and spooky music playing.

One year someone had even rigged a line from their roof to the ground with a ghost that came flying down as we walked past.

It was amazing.

And the kids all look so cute in their little costumes.

I love to dress up too.

I've been a vampire, a witch, a zombie bride, a mad pumpkin and much more.

It's all in good fun and my parents enjoy giving out treats to the kids.

It's a lovely way to meet your neighbours and recapture some community spirit.
 

