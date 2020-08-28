OPINION: Time to acknowledge history that doesn’t flatter us

NO CHILD born today is responsible for the horrors that befell the Butchulla people at settlement.

No one blames German people born after World War II for the Holocaust, or Japanese children for Pearl Harbour.

But we still remember those historical tragedies.

We do it to prevent history being repeated.

We do it because the community still feels the pain echoing down through the generations.

Most of all, we acknowledge that suffering, because it would be wrong not to.

Empathy is part of what makes us human.

Butchulla elder Glen Miller's address at this week's council meeting made it clear he does not want non-Indigenous people to feel guilt.

He is not looking to have a monument to his people built in an attempt to apportion blame.

He just wants to recognise what happened here at settlement and honour those who lost their lives.

The problem is, for too long we have been picking and choosing what parts of history we want to commemorate.

Maryborough has been guilty of this for a long time.

We point out the graves of the city's first settlers, we emphasise the beauty of our heritage buildings.

We tell stories about how hard life was for the pioneers and how their ghosts can still be heard at the city's old hotels, or in its homes.

But the city is haunted by something much greater than a few ghostly former residents.

It is haunted by the fact that it has never looked its history right in the face - the good and the bad.

We want to emphasise the tale of the battling pioneer, the brave settlers who came with nothing and prospered.

That story is valid - but it's far from the only story.

For too long we've been ignoring the parts of history that do not flatter our descendants.

As a monument to the Butchulla people comes a step closer, we all need to be brave enough to remember the past and pay our respects to those who died and have for too long been unacknowledged.