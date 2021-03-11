OPINION: Time to fight back against silent killer

These young men had so much to live for.

In the past week, I have cried at the funerals of two men I didn't know.

Their lives were taken by a silent scourge that has grown far too prevalent in our small corner of the world.

That scourge is suicide.

For far too long, it's been a silent killer.

The taboo around mental illness means we don't talk about it very much.

Funerals get held, but traditionally we don't read about these deaths in the media unless the person lost is a celebrity.

But families on the Fraser Coast are breaking the silence.

Maryborough brothers Greg and Anthony Baker with their children.

When I spoke to the mother of Greg Baker, who took his own life last month, Vicki Juster told me she wanted to "get loud" about suicide.

She had already lost her younger son, Anthony, to suicide, a year ago.

If I can project the voices of the families who are suffering because of this crisis, I will do it in any way I can.

If it saves one life, it would be worth it.

But the heartbreaking truth is that while we beseech people to check their skin for melanomas, to drive safely, to look after their physical wellbeing, we forget that the greatest dangers can dwell within us.

Anyone can fall victim to depression or a mental health crisis.

As someone who has faced my own mental health battles, I know better than anyone that we need to be able to talk about it.

Daniel Mcdowall's funeral service in Urangan.

In the past few weeks, the lives of several young men have been lost to suicide.

At least two have been high school students.

If their deaths had been the result of crashes at the same dangerous intersection, we'd all be at that intersection right now demanding change.

Should we do any less because the threat is less obvious?

It's stealing our loved ones.

It's lessening the quality of life for those who live with it.

Drastic action is needed now.

Donna Mcdowall, who lost her teenage son, Daniel, told me she wants everyone in Hervey Bay to know her son's name.

I want them to remember Daniel's name too.

He should be spoken about with love.

As a reminder that as a community, we are failing those who are struggling and we are failing their families.

It's time to get loud about mental health and stop this insidious killer.

Do you need help?

Lifeline 13 11 14

headspace 1800 650 890

beyondblue 1300 224 636

Suicide callback service 1300 659 467