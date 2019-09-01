OPINION: Time to set higher standard for dads

DAD EVOLUTION: Fathers should be encouraged to be just as nurturing, emotional and supportive as mothers.

I HAVE long said the bar for dads is set very low.

It seems we receive medals simply for turning up.

Dads who do their own daughters' hair become viral internet sensations.

Meanwhile, mums everywhere do hair, pack lunches, cook meals and wipe noses every day without so much as a "thank you".

Without wanting to sound too cheesy, becoming a father just over three years ago completely changed my life.

Now, as I raise two tiny versions of myself, I often wonder why so much applause is thrown my way when I complete the basics of parenting.

I believe it is because active, involved parenting has long been an exclusively-female domain.

For centuries, dads were providers, disciplinarians and wise but aloof counsellors.

Now, we are stepping into nurturing, supportive and affectionate roles and those around us, especially the older generations, are getting used to it.

This evolution can only be a good thing.

So maybe we don't need praise for everything we do, but encouragement certainly does not go astray.

The world needs more dads to step into this changing role.