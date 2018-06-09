Menu
Opinion

OPINION: Too many cats being abandoned

Inge Hansen
by
9th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
IF YOU cannot afford to own an animal, don't get one - simple.

Do not dump and do not abandon animals because there's always a more humane and responsible option.

On Friday I spoke with three people who found four kittens abandoned at Beelbi Creek.

They were frightened, had no idea what was going on and were at risk of drowning as the tide continued to rise.

Luckily, they were rescued, except one which is still outside fighting against the elements.

I can't comprehend what must go through a person's mind when they decide to leave kittens, or any animal, out to fend for itself and at such a young age.

There are so many people who would take them home in a heart beat.

If my landlord allowed me to, I would have a house full of rescue animals - cats included even though I'm allergic.

This story wasn't the first I'd written about abandoned cats with another being abandoned and found in the middle of a busy road.

Judging by the number of cats processed through Council sitting at 246, it's obvious there's been plenty more cases since then.

So please, if you have an animal and don't want them to breed, desex them or accept you'll have to pay the price.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

