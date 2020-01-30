OPINION: Tragic events touch news teams too

A woman sadly lost her life on a beach in Hervey Bay this week

Cody Fox

JOURNALISTS are sometimes as popular as politicians and telemarketers and there's nothing like a tragedy or close-call to get people thinking the vultures are circling.

No-one on this newsroom will ever pretend it's these headlines which aren't read more than most. They don't however froth with delight at the thought of covering tough news.

It's been a big week for the Fraser Coast and the Chronicle team.

There are often legal reasons why stories, particularly in their early stages, need to be almost clinical and as a result can convey a lack of empathy.

Readers can rest assured however that this editor and the news team understand big news stories like the loss of a woman during a light-hearted Australia Day competition is nothing short of tragic for everyone involved.

We understand stories about plane crashes are hard-going for companies and tourism.

We understand that when the body of a woman washes up on a beach that someone has very likely just lost a loved mother, sister, friend.

We'll never shy away from reporting the news - it's what we've been trusted to do for more than 150 years.

But contrary to popular opinion, we're not robots.

Like all professionals at the scene of crashes and sudden deaths we understand we have a job to do.

These stories are not however sent to press without another thought. Loved ones waiting for weary reporters to return home deal with the aftermath and are hugged tighter.

Our sincere condolences are with the families and friends of the people who have been touched by the stories behind the headlines this week.