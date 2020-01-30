Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman sadly lost her life on a beach in Hervey Bay this week
A woman sadly lost her life on a beach in Hervey Bay this week Cody Fox
News

OPINION: Tragic events touch news teams too

Jessica Grewal
by
30th Jan 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOURNALISTS are sometimes as popular as politicians and telemarketers and there's nothing like a tragedy or close-call to get people thinking the vultures are circling.

No-one on this newsroom will ever pretend it's these headlines which aren't read more than most. They don't however froth with delight at the thought of covering tough news.

It's been a big week for the Fraser Coast and the Chronicle team.

There are often legal reasons why stories, particularly in their early stages, need to be almost clinical and as a result can convey a lack of empathy.

Readers can rest assured however that this editor and the news team understand big news stories like the loss of a woman during a light-hearted Australia Day competition is nothing short of tragic for everyone involved.

We understand stories about plane crashes are hard-going for companies and tourism.

We understand that when the body of a woman washes up on a beach that someone has very likely just lost a loved mother, sister, friend. 

We'll never shy away from reporting the news - it's what we've been trusted to do for more than 150 years.

But contrary to popular opinion, we're not robots.  

Like all professionals at the scene of crashes and sudden deaths we understand we have a job to do.

These stories are not however sent to press without another thought. Loved ones waiting for weary reporters to return home deal with the aftermath and are hugged tighter.  

Our sincere condolences are with the families and friends of the people who have been touched by the stories behind the headlines this week. 

  • If this has raised issues for you please phone Lifeline on 13 11 14

More Stories

Show More
fcnews sudden death
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rape in park trial begins in Maryborough

        premium_icon Rape in park trial begins in Maryborough

        News The trial of a young man charged with raping his former friend in a park has begun in Maryborough.

        • 30th Jan 2020 12:28 PM
        How Bay man’s career led him to dance for Disney

        premium_icon How Bay man’s career led him to dance for Disney

        News His most recent contract was 11 months long

        Duo kicked out plane’s doors before it plunged into ocean

        premium_icon Duo kicked out plane’s doors before it plunged into ocean

        News Veteran pilot in Fraser Island crash says training helped save lives

        LEGO CLUB: Are you Fraser Coast's Lego Master?

        premium_icon LEGO CLUB: Are you Fraser Coast's Lego Master?

        News All the lego is supplied for free range building.

        • 30th Jan 2020 12:30 PM