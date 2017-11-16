OPINION: The true cost of same-sex marriage postal survey

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

I WAS left with a smile on my face when I woke up to news the "yes" vote had been successful on Wednesday.

But the joy I feel for those in the LGBTIQ community has been dampened by what has transpired in the past few months.

It's been hard to watch the 'no' campaign attempt to make this vote into something it was not.

It might be time to point out that when Australia held a referendum as to whether Aboriginals should be allowed to vote in 1967, more than 9% of people voted no.

It's hard to believe isn't it?

I wonder how that 9% came to that decision.

When we look back at this vote in 50 years time, history will be even less kind.

An even higher percentage questioned whether the LGBTIQ community should be entitled to the exact same rights as every other couple.

As happy as I am that the "yes" vote passed resoundingly, I'm still disappointed that every person couldn't find it in their heart to vote yes.

I don't understand why we as people feel this need to exclude others.

Don't tell me about your religious beliefs. I'm of the Anglican faith and was married in a church..

As a Christian, judging or excluding others is against my ethos.

We strive to teach our children tolerance and acceptance but many among us don't seem to espouse those values.

Today the new piece of wisdom I've been hearing from "no" voters is what a waste that $122 million was.

Hilarious isn't it? It was the no vote that wanted their opinions to heard - the "yes" vote just wanted equality.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull lacked the courage to take a bill to parliament.

The "no" vote took the opportunity to try to make the vote about anything other than marriage equality.

it didn't work, but it was wrong. And that is what history will remember.

Long after the $122 million dollar mega spend on this survey is a distant memory, the division in our country will still be felt.

People will still remember the arguments against equality and that fact that both sides of politics have let this issue fester for far too long.

The rights of people should not be decided by majority vote.