OPINION: Try to keep an eye out for your mates

SPEAK to your mates.

That's the main message Fraser Coast Mates committee members were trying to send to myself and 103 other golf players yesterday.

The turnout at the Hervey Bay Golf Club is a testament to how much mental health issues have impacted us all at some point in our lives.

It is important we all know how to identify when our mates are going through a rough time and what we can do to help them.

Knowing what to do could save someone's life.

We live in a region that has severe mental health rates, among the worst in Australia.Until the State and Federal governments step up to the plate with further local funding, the presence of organisations like Fraser Coast Mates is needed more than ever.

If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support call Lifeline on 13 11 14.