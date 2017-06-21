OPINION: Use your vote on the pollie who works for you

PUBLIC health services on the Fraser Coast certainly got a boost from this year's State Budget.

A new Emergency Department for the Maryborough Hospital worth $10 million and an additional ambulance station worth $3.5 million will go a long way in serving the people of the Fraser Coast for decades to come.

Although the new ambulance station won't be completed until 2019, we can expect the ED to be finished by about this time next year.

The sooner the better.

For far too long regional Queenslanders have been put second and the parties who have ignored regions like the Fraser Coast will pay the price at the next election.

With a state election looming, voters need to remember which politician looked after them, who listened and who will create positive change in their community during their time in parliament.