OPINION: Vow not to drive through floodwaters

HOW hard is it to avoid driving into an obviously flooded area?

How many times do firefighters and other emergency services personnel have to risk their lives to save other people because they made a choice that should never have been considered in the first place?

I try extremely hard to keep an open mind about most things, but when it comes to driving through floodwater I just can't quite grasp why someone would choose to do so.

The "If it's flooded, forget it" campaign has been around for years.

It's simple, easy to understand, and very, very easy to implement.

So why do people keep putting themselves, and others, in harm's way?

In Friday night's case, I know that a lot of rain fell in a very short amount of time and the water level can rise quickly (not to mention it's sometimes difficult to see), but we had two cases where poor decisions were made.

I completely understand the frustration felt by those who put their lives at risk every day to protect our community and keep us safe.

Do yourselves, emergency services personnel, and, perhaps most importantly, those closest to you a favour and make a vow not to drive through a flooded area.