OPINION: We are desperate for new industry

HEARD: Protesters made their stance heard on the weekend.

IT IS a shame people want to stop the gas and fracking industries in our area when we have such a high unemployment rate.

And it's a shame people don't check if what they have been told is factual.

Do people really think a green activist group will give balanced and unbiased information when they want to further their cause?

All the arguments they throw up for stopping the gas industry can shown to be false.

The kids whose parents claim they get nose bleeds from natural gas have been examined by various doctors and health clinics.

No link to gas was found.

A report by Queensland Health was released as far back as 2013.

They have their answers. But they don't want them.

Also in 2013 a doctor Keith Adams from Medibank Health Services released a report with the same conclusion.

So who is more qualified? Green activists or doctors?

Studies by reputable scientific organisations such as the CSIRO and state chief scientists have all concluded that fracking can be done safely when properly regulated, despite the false claims by activist groups.

A look at QLD gasfields commission testimonies will show that farm land still thrives with CSG co-existing on the land.

We can not allow misguided green activists to take away our chance for jobs and growth in our region.

Especially when there is swathes of good scientific evidence to prove their claims are wrong.

Our town needs this. Industry brings industry, industry bring jobs, jobs bring population growth.

Population growth brings growth to all local businesses and housing.

ANDREW LEVINE

Antigua