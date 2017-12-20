OPINION: We are too quick to presume men are predators

Social media outrage over an Aussie mum who doesn’t think her husband should bathe their daughters. Picture: iStock

I KNOW everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

But sometimes the opinion is so stupid, it needs to be addressed.

A Queensland mum posted online this week, telling her nearest and dearest (and by extension, the entire world) that she wasn't comfortable with her husband bathing their daughters as they have "different body parts".

Apparently her husband is upset with her because of her views. Can't imagine why.

She's happy for him to bathe their son, but I wonder if she considers herself off limits when it comes to washing her own child.

There are few things about this that frustrate me.

The first is that in a world where women are trying to get men to help out more with children, whether that be bathing them, changing nappies, taking them to the toilet, treating nappy rash or any of the other responsibilities that may be necessary, this kind of thinking just creates another barrier to the equal sharing of work.

It also shows just how inherent our distrust of men has become.

When I was little, my dad washed me and brother.

One of my friends has a son and three daughters.

if her partner never helped out with bathing them, she'd never have a spare moment.

The world is not a perfect place and I'm not suggesting everyone in it is trustworthy.

But if you pick a partner to be the father of your children, surely you trust him with the care of your children.

No, all men are not sexual predators and treating them like they are is doing a lot of damage to our society.

A few weeks ago, my mum found a little boy who was lost at a local shopping centre.

Without hesitation she picked him up and comforted him while we searched for his mum.

I wonder if it had been my dad, what would he have done?

What would the reaction have been from other people if my dad had picked the little boy up?

We are teaching men to take a step back, even when they have the best of intentions, and eventually that is going to cause huge problems for our society.

Men will feel ostracised and judged any time they are around small children.

Finally, as someone with a grain of sense pointed out, what should single-parent families do if they have a child of the opposite sex.

Not bathe their child?

Send them off to school with unwashed hair and dirt all over them?

We've got to take a close look at ourselves and our belief systems.

At a time when most women are fighting to make men more active parents, these kind of opinions are sure to undermine that.