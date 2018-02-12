OPINION: We need to tap into agriculture on Fraser Coast

We should grow locally

WHEN looking for new business and job opportunities on the Fraser Coast, agriculture is an area definitely worth considering, not just for big companies but for every one of us.

Early settlers once grew a huge variety of crops in this region until sugar cane became the main agricultural industry.

Over the years, fruit tree growers replaced their orchids with cane farms but now the tide is turning and there is more potential income to be made from other crops.

With some innovative thought, there are many opportunities for local farmers to diversify, expand and create more jobs for local people.

As well as growing and selling their crops, they could value-add with products such as teas and sauces, or run farm tours and cooking demonstrations with food fresh from their farm.

Last year, an Agricultural and Food Industry Forum was held at the Brolga Theatre with speakers focusing on making the best of existing industries by finding ways to value-add and use by-products.

The point was there is value in every part of the production process such as using resin from pine waste to make glue.

Wide Bay Seedlings at Tiaro is a prime example of a local company that's growing faster than the seedlings they produce. Adrian and Andrew Ross are now growing millions of seedlings and distributing them to various parts of Australia.

Council is encouraging other local farmers to think about expanding their agribusinesses or creating new ventures. Home gardeners are also encouraged to consider their options to expand. Sustainable farming is a particular area of interest, not just for large companies but also market gardeners and home growers.

If a home gardener is growing pumpkins and he/she sells or gives them to others, what they're giving is healthy pumpkins that haven't been injected with preservatives, stored in fridges and sent around the world. Raw, unprocessed foods are the best foods for us to live healthy lives.

Agriculture is a very important industry on the Fraser Coast which has the potential to grow and provide more jobs - and everyone can do it.

To help this region prosper, the goal for everyone should be to grow local, buy local and eat local.

CHRIS LOFT

Fraser Coast Mayor