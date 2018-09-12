OPINION: We should relish the Royal visit

THE pending royal visit should unite us in celebration - no matter where our political allegiances lie.

It's inevitable Prince Harry and Meghan's visit to Australia will eventually reignite the age-old debate whether Australia should become a republic.

In the meantime however, can't we just relish the fact we're being lavished with international attention from some of the world's most powerful individuals?

Even for backers of a republic like myself, it's hard to deny the appeal of the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It's easy to be cynical when it feels as though the debate about a decision so important often centres around a popularity contest.

But the Royals' tour has put the international spotlight on our balmy shores and way of life and is already attracting the likes of international tourists looking for the picture-perfect shot on Fraser Island's shores.

With that will come the economic windfall which will boost business and help keep young people in jobs.

And because of the influence of social media, word will spread quickly about the Fraser Coast being the ideal holiday destination. Honestly, who could be cynical about something like that?