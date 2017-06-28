OPINION: Welfare system needs a shake-up

BURYING your head in the sand is never an ideal approach to any problem - the cashless welfare card included.

No doubt you have read the back and forth debate over the cashless welfare card since Hinkler MP Keith Pitt announced the possibility of it being introduced in Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and surrounding towns.

How the card will be rolled out into our community and who exactly will and won't be be affected remains to be seen.

It's obvious the government needs to take a closer look to ensure small business and welfare recipients doing the right thing won't be impacted negatively.

On the other side of the coin, protesters need to understand that the welfare system can't go on in its current form.

We have to face reality and realise there is a portion of welfare recipients who spend money given to them by the taxpayer on things like tobacco, alcohol and drugs.

I'm sure most would agree, welfare money should never be spent on tobacco, alcohol or drugs - plain and simple.

Checks need to be put in place to prevent that from happening.

Whether it takes the form of the a cashless debit card or another system altogether we will have to wait and see.