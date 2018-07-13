Menu
Ground collapses under man
Opinion

OPINION: Well done to local services who freed man

Inge Hansen
by
13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMAZING things can done when great people put their heads together to achieve what can sometimes be considered an impossible outcome.

This is exactly what happened when Queensland Fire and Emergency, police, paramedics and local council workers came together to free a man who became trapped under heavy mounds of sand on Thursday.

From the very start, dozens of emergency personnel worked together strategically in a bid to safely remove the man who had been trapped for approximately two hours before being found.

It was a delicate operation with the man's blood flow slowly being cut off.

His wails and cries could be heard 30m down the beach where media and curious onlookers were observing.

It was a mammoth task for all involved.

The slightest mishap could have caused a completely different and tragic outcome.

Fortunately and remarkably, the man escaped unscathed.

Congratulations and well done to all emergency personnel involved who managed to free the man and well done to the men who found him first.

You're all heroes.

