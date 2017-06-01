OPINION: Wetside Water Park should be open all year

WETSIDE Water Park's annual four-month closure is a lost opportunity.

I'm not a regular visitor to the Pialba precinct, but the thousands of people who visit the Fraser Coast in the "cooler" half of the year deserve the chance to enjoy every facet of the region.

The silliness of the park's inactive water jets occurred to me for the first time when family visited outside of the regularly open period.

My young nephews, who literally spent at least five hours per day of their last visit at WetSide, were unable to access what was (sadly for me) their favourite part of a visit to Hervey Bay.

As I drove past the area, which will undergo a makeover later this year courtesy of council's decision to install giant water slides, I couldn't help but think of how it could be used in cooler months.

Surely there are enough visitors from southern states who love the Fraser Coast's warm winter days to warrant the park's activity?

WetSide closes for about four months for annual maintenance (May to early September, according to council's website), but that four-month period coincides with half of Hervey Bay's famed whale season.

Even if council slugged a gold coin entry fee during winter I'm adamant local businesses could get major benefits from it being operational in winter.