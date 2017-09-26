33°
OPINION: Whale should have been part of the circle of life

People are trying to assist a newborn humpback whale calf that has washed up on Dundowran Beach.
Carlie Walker
I DISAGREE with the decision to bury the newborn whale that washed up on Dundowran Beach on Sunday.

I've sent off further queries to the Department of Parks and Wildlife clarifying the decision to bury the whale at a council facility, but for now the decision baffles me.

I wonder, is it because the idea of towing a newborn whale back out to sea to be devoured by sharks seemed heartless or wrong given that its life had sadly been cut short?

Nature rarely leaves room for sentimentality.

Everything become food for something else eventually in the animal kingdom and in my opinion, the body of this poor deceased whale should have been no different.

I think it should have been towed out to make a meal for sharks or left on a remote beach on Fraser Island for the dingoes to feast on.

I hope my words don't sound heartless - I wanted the whale to survive as much as anyone.

But it quickly became clear that without its mother, this newborn had a bleak future.

We did the right thing in ending the creature's suffering - why didn't we do the right thing in letting it become part of the food chain?

