OPINION: What country towns can do to hold onto doctors

THE “do my year and get out of here” mentality is strongly entrenched when it comes to working in regional communities.

Doctors, teachers and even journalists know it well – the idea that if they can just get through 12 months in a country town, they’ll end up somewhere they really want to be.

If they go into regional communities like ours with the expectation of “doing their time”, how can they be expected to want to stick around?

There is a need for universities and other education institutions to do a better job of spruiking the regions to their charges.

Not just as ideal places to launch their careers but as great communities to live and work in the long-term.

There is also a place for the broader community to specifically care for young professionals moving here for work.

As this writer knows from experience, moving from the city to work in the regions is hard.

It can be isolating, there is no small amount of culture shock to contend with and, frankly, a sense of mistrust and an unwelcoming attitude from the locals is not unheard of.

This can be fair – when so many professionals have come and gone, using the community for all it’s worth before taking off again, it’s hard to believe the new guy is here to stay.

Perhaps if we all worked on making the transition easier and providing ways to get connected and feel invested, the turnover would not be quite so high.