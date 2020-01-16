Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Doctor shortages are major challenges for regional communities.
Doctor shortages are major challenges for regional communities.
News

OPINION: What country towns can do to hold onto doctors

Christian Berechree
Christian Berechree
16th Jan 2020 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE “do my year and get out of here” mentality is strongly entrenched when it comes to working in regional communities.

Doctors, teachers and even journalists know it well – the idea that if they can just get through 12 months in a country town, they’ll end up somewhere they really want to be.

If they go into regional communities like ours with the expectation of “doing their time”, how can they be expected to want to stick around?

There is a need for universities and other education institutions to do a better job of spruiking the regions to their charges.

Not just as ideal places to launch their careers but as great communities to live and work in the long-term.

There is also a place for the broader community to specifically care for young professionals moving here for work.

As this writer knows from experience, moving from the city to work in the regions is hard.

It can be isolating, there is no small amount of culture shock to contend with and, frankly, a sense of mistrust and an unwelcoming attitude from the locals is not unheard of.

This can be fair – when so many professionals have come and gone, using the community for all it’s worth before taking off again, it’s hard to believe the new guy is here to stay.

Perhaps if we all worked on making the transition easier and providing ways to get connected and feel invested, the turnover would not be quite so high.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'No evidence': Final twist in Chris Loft court saga

        premium_icon 'No evidence': Final twist in Chris Loft court saga

        News Sacked ex-mayor appears in court from prison to face remaining charges

        Hunt for Tinana stabbing suspect continues

        premium_icon Hunt for Tinana stabbing suspect continues

        News It’s been a week since Matthew Harvey was stabbed and robbed at Schultz Park

        Record number of students receive uni offer

        premium_icon Record number of students receive uni offer

        News A record number of students have received a university offer at USC’s Fraser Coast...

        Missing father and son found safe and well

        Missing father and son found safe and well

        News Father and son reported missing found safe and well