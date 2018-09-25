Menu
Labor is looking to take the lead on veterans’ affairs.
Opinion

OPINION: What were we thinking back then?

Blake Antrobus
by
25th Sep 2018 9:21 AM
THE last thing our returning heroes from wars past and gone need is jeering from the public they fought to protect.

In fact, attacking a returned serviceman should hardly be a conceivable thought for anyone with a shred of dignity.

Hearing the tale of men who have returned from Vietnam, who saw first-hand the despair that could have been in store for our fair land, it disgusts me to know how they were treated.

Throughout history, war has never been pretty. We know that horrors have been committed because of conflict, and thanks to history we know that any battle is never been a pretty sight.

But what does it say about our nation, to know we assaulted and belittled the very people that would have been the last line of defence should a foreign invasion take place?

Thankfully our nation seems to have grown - we understand how deplorable it was, and how much suffering was thrust upon the ordinary citizen conscripted to their duty.

Compassion, not vengeance, has thankfully governed how our soldiers are welcomed, compared to the disgusting way they were treated, and hopefully our history should never repeat itself or rhyme again.
 

    Local Partners