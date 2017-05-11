OPINION: When will we see highway upgrades?

SARAH and her brother Daniel Walker lost their lives last month on the Bruce Hwy when they were returning to Brisbane from a family visit to Bundaberg.

Like many others before them on that same stretch of road between Gympie and Hervey Bay, they died in a head-on collision.

I get it when people say it's not the fault of the road design, it's drivers needing to take responsibility - of course they should.

But what about the motorists killed in head-on collisions who were following all of the road rules, but happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when another impatient driver mistakenly attempts to overtake?

What about the countless other situations where innocent people are killed on our roads in head-on collisions who were following every rule to a tee, but their life was snuffed out by another person's error.

Human error will always be a factor in road accidents and it's impossible to completely eliminate crashes.

However our State and Federal governments have a responsibility to ensure there is infrastructure in place for instances where human error does occur, the chances of death have been severely reduced.

Almost 30 people have been killed in head-on collision between the Fraser Coast and Gympie. Head-on crashes that are not possible when you are driving on a four lane highway.

If Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast can get a six lane highway, then surely Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien can fight for four lanes.

Lives are being lost and families are being shattered by head-on crashes on the National Highway, but at least people in the southern end of the Wide Bay will be able to get to work a few minutes more quickly.

Let's hope we don't see a repeat of this for Llew's second budget.

Our region deserves more.