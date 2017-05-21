OPINION: When will we work together for the region?

WHAT can be done to truly unify the Fraser Coast and put an end to talk about de-amalgamation?

The divisive topic continues to rear its head despite the fact a decade has passed since Hervey Bay, Maryborough, and the surrounding towns were forced to adapt to the new order of business.

I arrived at the Fraser Coast just two years ago. I didn't live through the initial years of the debate, but have seen, heard, and read enough in my short time to understand how big of an issue it is for some.

I can't help but think that if the same amount of energy fighting the move was put into ensuring the Fraser Coast had one voice we could live in one of the most positive, unified regions in Queensland.

De-amalgamation will cost millions, not to mention the fact it would declare the last decade of unification as an expensive waste of time.