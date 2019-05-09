OPINION: Who really pulls politicians' strings?

PUPPET MASTERS: Politicians are driven by bias and agenda. It's the nature of politics.

AGENDA is a word that gets thrown around in political debate.

It's often coupled with bias, and both words are seriously misunderstood and misused.

They are considered dirty words, as though the only viewpoint worth listening to is one free of agenda or bias.

This is an impossible ideal.

What person in this world is without bias or agenda?

If you are looking for a politician who holds no bias and pushes no agenda, you are about to be severely disappointed.

Of course politicians are biased, and of course they push agendas - that is what they are here to do.

When we go down the road of only one viewpoint being considered acceptable, that is dangerous territory.

This is why our democracy allows, and indeed insists upon such a vast array of views in parliament.

It's why our representatives are chosen by the people, to ensure the agenda being pushed is one that serves the community's needs.

Whether a major party, minor party or independent candidate can deliver this best depends entirely on the person.

A community needs a representative biased towards its needs and prepared to push its agenda.