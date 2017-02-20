OPINION: Why a poor OP doesn't matter in the long run

A HIGH-ranking OP score is nothing to be sneezed at.

It is the result of years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice that can open doors for many students.

Our analysis of local high schools shows Fraser Coast students have a plethora of options at their disposal.

There is no disadvantage based on the school a student attends, as those who score highly are usually the hardest workers.

For those who don't get those high marks, be assured that it isn't the end.

There are countless pathways to build a career.

I was never a committed student in high school. I never completed homework, didn't try during class, and had absolutely no desire to go to university.

I never applied for a UAI score, but they sent one out anyway. It was quite low.

I have a distinct memory of declaring that I would never study again.

Just two years later, I moved interstate, began a qualification through TAFE then went to university.

There is far too much pressure on high school students to perform, and they may be better served in life to understand that the results you receive as a teenager don't have to dictate the rest of your life.