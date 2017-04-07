OPINION: Why do drivers make stupid decisions?

THE clock nudged 10.30pm as I drove home from Brisbane on Wednesday.

The Bruce Highway isn't the world's greatest road but it had, for the most part, been a calm commute home after a whirlwind trip to the state's capital.

The stretch of road near the United service station at Gunalda has made headlines, for the worst reasons, at least twice in the last fortnight.

Four souls were lost in two major crashes that affected or influenced countless more lives.

That recent history added more weight to the shock I felt when, just a few hundred metres from an overtaking lane south of the United, a maroon van chose to cross double unbroken lines and overtake my car at a narrow stretch of highway.

Then, what felt like a minute later, that same van slowed and turned into the service station carpark.

I'm no saint behind the wheel, but what drives a person to make such a stupid decision?

How hard is it to not only obey road rules, but to show a bit of patience to lessen the risk of your, and other drivers', lives?

Please, mystery driver, show more respect to others on the road in future.