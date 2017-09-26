OPINION: Why I don't agree with the cashless debit card

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

I CAN'T say that I'm sold on the idea of the cashless welfare card, but I'm even less happy about the way it has been announced to the region.

Yes, we have known for months that the introduction of this card was a possibility.

But the answers to questions regarding who would be placed on the card, what it would entail, how it would affect the region and how many people would be affected seemed pretty light on the ground.

I don't think it's been a lack of trying; both the Chronicle and the Bundaberg NewsMail have been diligent in asking those questions over the past few months, but it seemed no decisions had been firmly made.

That was until last week when a shock announcement was made regarding the unrolling of the card in the Hinkler electorate.

Say what you will about the cashless welfare card - and yes, I know there is an argument to be made that it has its merits - but I can't help but question why the Federal Government did not disclose more fully their plans for rolling out the card before announcing that it was definitely coming.

Until last week, we had no idea who would be placed on the card, how many people it would affect or what support the Federal Government would provide to people who are now basically being told to go cold turkey.

I can't help but be slightly cynical when I see that the government has provided $1 million toward support services in the area.

For people whose mental health could be affected by the introduction of this card - for people who are now being told that their substance of choice is no longer easily accessible - I can't help but wonder if $1 million will be enough to address the social issues that could be caused by this card.

I also don't think the public was provided with enough information prior to the announcement that the card would definitely be coming.

The government has kept its cards very close to its chest and I strongly disagree with that.

Sometimes I think politicians need to be reminded that they have been elected to serve us, not the other way around.

I know that sometimes the best decisions won't be popular and not everything should come down to a popularity vote.

But I have also noted a poll on the Chronicle website - and I accept this is not a scientific poll - which has received more than 1500 votes.

We asked the question of our readers as to whether they felt the card would be good for the region.

A resounding 68% said no.

I'm not discounting the 32% who are in favour of the card - I know people want welfare recipients to be held accountable for where their payments are spent.

But by and large, from what I have seem, the wider community rejects this card on every level - from people who are getting by on welfare to workers.

Why is the government ignoring the thoughts and beliefs of the majority of the community?

I work and I strongly question the need for this card.

I pay my taxes so we have important things like transport, health and education. But I also pay it so we have a welfare system in place so no Australia man, woman or child will be left behind.

Any one of us could experience a change of circumstances that would leave us in need of welfare.

People who act like they are doing something magnanimous by working in order to help others should consider that they are helping maintain a system that one day they could very well need themselves.

Yes, the intergenerational cycle of welfare is undeniable.

By and large, children who grow up and see their parents head off to work have that instilled in them.

Children who do not have at least one working parent are disadvantaged in that they have not had that example set for them.

But is the introduction of this card really going to change that?

Will the introduction of this card give people the skills to find work, the ability to interview well?

Yes, it will make life uncomfortable. But I will wager people who have not been able to get a job will have no more luck because of the introduction of this card than they had beforehand.

At the moment schooling in this country is set up for teenagers to leave school and somehow find their way into the workforce or to pursue more schooling.

I pursued more schooling. I was lucky that I had a job working at a hotel as I completed university - honestly that taught me a lot more about the workplace than my education ever did.

Shouldn't we be examining our schooling system and gearing it more towards getting work rather than leaving teenagers questioning their future?

I know a lot of schools in our region have considered this issue and have systems in place that will not just lead to more education, but an actual job at the end of it.

Education and skills are vitally important, especially for certain pursuits.

But we need to remember not all kids come from a home with parents who have a great work ethic.

That is why it's so important that we use education as a tool to break the cycle and get more people into the workforce.

Wouldn't it be smarter to change the way we think about schooling - and about preparing people to contribute to society through work - rather than introducing a card that punishes and potentially demeans people on welfare?

I wouldn't be surprised if our unemployment rate remains unchanged a year after the card is introduced.

Unless we force our young unemployed to move before the end of the year, lest they find themselves tied to the card permanently.