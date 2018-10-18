Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

OPINION: Why is there so much hate for cyclists?

Matthew McInerney
by
18th Oct 2018 12:01 AM

THERE is nothing like scrolling through the comments of social media posts with cyclists.

Whether it is a story about people who ride for fun, those who ride for fitness, or even a sporting achievement, it's almost as if a "hate" switch is flipped as soon as a helmet, bike or lycra appears in a photo.

I need someone to explain it to me. Not with a meme, and without vitriol. I'm talking about a reasonable explanation that can help me understand how a percentage of the population who care about their health and fitness can be so widely condemned.

Cyclists seem to be referred to as "they", as if everyone who has owned or ridden a bike shares a collective mind, but have you - the people who hate or dislike cyclists - considered you're part of the problem?

I have been the cause of at least two close calls - I didn't check a blind spot, and another time I walked across a bike path without noticing the oncoming, two-wheeled traffic (thankfully they avoided me) - and I'm sure the knockers have too.

Yes, I have had to slow down on the road, which delayed my arrival to a coffee shop or some junk food outlet by 15 seconds, because people were riding a bike on the road. Big whoop.

I don't hold a grudge, I just get on with life, the same way they do too. So why the hate?

cyclists fcopinion fcsport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rural shed ripped apart during ferocious storms

    premium_icon Rural shed ripped apart during ferocious storms

    News The family shed, housing 50 year's worth of tools and farming equipment that had been collected by her grandfather and extended family, had been destroyed

    DISASTER ZONE: 'Hail like being hit with rocks'

    premium_icon DISASTER ZONE: 'Hail like being hit with rocks'

    News Ms Stockley was locked outside and pelted with hail

    Power restored to Fraser Coast homes after severe storms

    premium_icon Power restored to Fraser Coast homes after severe storms

    News More than 27,000 customers across the southern region were affected

    Chaotic manhunt after attempted robbery at petrol station

    premium_icon Chaotic manhunt after attempted robbery at petrol station

    News A man was punched during the attempted robbery.

    Local Partners