LAST STRAW: Hervey Bay RSL marketing coordinator Kellie Robinson and floor manager Alannah Brooking with the plastic straws that will be phased out at the RSL.
OPINION: Why not widen the straw ban to our whole region?

Matthew McInerney
by
2nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM

YOU have to applaud Kellie Robinson and the Hervey Bay RSL for their swift action against plastic straws.

After watching ABC's War on Waste, the Hervey Bay RSL marketing co-ordinator took immediate action. She walked into work on Monday morning, ran the idea past the boss and, within 48 hours, the venue's plastic straws have become history.

It is that type of action, that type of conviction, the wider community should consider taking in this discussion about our overuse of plastics.

Thankfully, the RSL's straw ban appears to be much more hit than the major miss this attempt to eliminate single-use plastic bags has been.

Why stop at businesses? Last month, Seattle became the first US city to ban single-use plastic straws and utensils.

CBS reported it was part of a 2008 ordinance that "requires restaurants and other food-service businesses to find recyclable or compostable alternatives to disposable containers, cups, straws, utensils and other products".

It didn't happen overnight - restaurant owners were given years to find alternatives. I'm calling on Fraser Coast Regional Council to investigate how it can do something similar. It can benefit the environment and our region's future by doing so.

