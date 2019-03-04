Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Airconditioner and fan fires have caused more than $2.5m damage since the start of 2018, prompting the Metropolitan Fire Service to issue a desperate call for homeowners to service air cooling equipment.
Airconditioner and fan fires have caused more than $2.5m damage since the start of 2018, prompting the Metropolitan Fire Service to issue a desperate call for homeowners to service air cooling equipment.
Opinion

OPINION: Why our schoolkids need air-con in classrooms

Blake Antrobus
by
4th Mar 2019 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SITTING in one of Kawungan Primary School's classrooms for 20 minutes yesterday was enough to bring home the need for air-conditioning.

In that short time, with only a few fans and no relieving breeze through the afternoon the stifling conditions were hard for adults, let alone children to concentrate in.

And these are the conditions in which we expect our kids no learn.

We don't want to hear "kids these days need to toughen up".

Modern technology has allowed us to improve conditions and when you consider the impacts of recent heatwaves around the nation, this is no longer an issue of comfort but one of safety.

The argument for installing air-conditioning across state school classrooms deserves to be heard again in Queensland Parliament.

That being said, the roll-out plan needs to be made clear.

It's no longer feasible for political parties to make grandstanding promises of getting these devices into schools if they can't outline how they're going to do it in the first place.

If promises are going to be made in opposition, there needs to figures, details, concepts, timelines but the debate deserves a second chance.

More Stories

Show More
air conditioning editorial fcopinion fcpolitics fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Inside the minds of monsters who create Momo video

    premium_icon Inside the minds of monsters who create Momo video

    News The monsters behind the chilling Momo, that's gone viral for all the wrong reasons, are more likely to be normal people, experts say.

    • 4th Mar 2019 12:54 PM
    Man accused of M'boro break-in spree fronts court

    premium_icon Man accused of M'boro break-in spree fronts court

    Crime The man has been charged with 41 offences

    • 4th Mar 2019 12:20 PM
    'Brave lady' recounts half-hour dingo attack

    premium_icon 'Brave lady' recounts half-hour dingo attack

    News Stick used to fight off dingo attack

    Two men and pet's sailing trip turns to cat-tastrophe

    premium_icon Two men and pet's sailing trip turns to cat-tastrophe

    News The pair ran into trouble at Fraser Island while sailing to Victoria