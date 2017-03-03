OPINION: Why risk long-term health of players?

IMAGINE taking one of the most senior people in your business and forcing them to work through a breakdown.

You would expect their performance to drop, results to decrease, and the general attitude to be one not desirable in any workplace.

When you consider the long-term effects, it is a risk you simply would not take.

Souths still have a lot to answer for their treatment of Greg Inglis.

One of the superstars of the game, Inglis was clearly troubled early in Friday's loss to Wests Tigers, but the decision was made to keep him out on the field.

The next day we learn he could be gone for the season.

Souths might have some of the most experienced medical staff in the comp, but to see Inglis limping around for much of the game was certainly troubling.

When does player welfare come into the equation?

It's not just about the result of a first-round game or their availability next week, but their longevity.

Inglis might have asked to play on but it's the club's responsibility to step in.

An emergency 18th man scenario is worth a revisit to reduce risk in future.