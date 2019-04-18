OPINION: Why this election promise deserves your attention

OFTEN, and for good reason, election promises make us roll our eyes and switch off.

As politicians accelerate towards polling day, they will seemingly say anything to secure our votes.

It all starts to sound a bit like white noise, but certain topics deserve to cut through.

When Richard Pascoe, Labor candidate for Hinkler, promises a Labor Government will deliver a prostate cancer specialist for the Fraser Coast or Bundaberg (page 4), we should listen.

Not because it should be a vote-deciding promise, but because it is an essential service that all levels of government, regardless of their party, should be focused on.

It seems we are constantly bombarded with cancer-awareness and fundraising initiatives.

Relay for Life, the World's Greatest Shave, Australia's Biggest Morning Tea - the list is seemingly endless.

Yet the cancer remains a major health concern and prostate cancer in particular is wiping men out.

According to the Cancer Council, one in seven Australian men will be diagnosed with this insidious disease by the age of 85 and it is our third most common cause of cancer death.

Don't let election fatigue get in the way of doing something about this scourge.