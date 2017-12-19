OPINION: Why we need to keep Fatal Five in mind this summer

It's been a horror year for crashes in the Wide Bay.

It's been a horror year for crashes in the Wide Bay. Scott Kovacevic

THROUGHOUT the next six weeks we will see more people take to the roads than at any other time during the year.

As our local roads and the Bruce Highway quickly fill with visiting tourists and families departing for the Christmas holidays - it's more important than ever people are aware of the Fatal Five.

That's why the Chronicle is taking a stand alongside our local police officers to get the message out.

Reminding the community each year can be a difficult task when we have all heard the same messages time and time again. I truly hope our road safety stories across pages 4 and 5 drive home the message that horrific things can and do happen on our roads when we ignore the Fatal Five.

RELATED: Horror year for crashes across the Wide Bay

There are real devastating consequences to not following the road rules.

The reality is, the vast majority of road deaths are avoidable.

Diane's heartbreaking story on the loss of her 20-year-old son should be a lesson for all people across our region

Your life or the life of someone else can be taken in just a fraction of a second when we least expect it.

No community in Australia has been immune to road tragedies - often sending ripples of grief far and wide.

Please, before you get behind the wheel of a car, in your boat or on your motorcycle this Christmas, keep the Fatal Five in mind.

Your life depends on it.