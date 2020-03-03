OPINION: Women need to put hands up to run for office

It would be great to see more women run for office.

WHY aren’t women putting their hands up to be councillors on the Fraser Coast?

It’s a question that is challenging to answer, unless you have the chance to ask every woman individually, and each will probably have her own reason.

Only one woman is currently on the council, Anne Maddern, and she will not stand at the upcoming election.

Four women are standing out of the 23 candidates who have currently nominated.

That’s almost six men to every woman who will stand for a division this month.

I wonder if it’s confidence we are lacking, whether women think they don’t have the necessary skills to make a contribution.

Or if we are short on time, or if, as former mayors Linda Harris and Barb Hovard pointed out, social media has become too toxic for women to want to expose themselves and their family to that kind of vitriol.

It’s such a shame for the area, which has a proud history of female representation.

At the time of amalgamation, three out of four of the region’s councils had female mayors.

Ms Harris was mayor of Tiaro, Ms Hovard mayor of Maryborough and Gloria Banting was mayor of Woocoo.

The first Fraser Coast Regional Council had many hardworking women, including Debbie Hawes, Anne Nioa, Belinda McNeven, Sue Brooks and Julie Arthur, all of whom made terrific contributions.

But that was followed by a council that had no female members.

Ladies, you have a lot to contribute. Put your hands up.