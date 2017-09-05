OPINION: Won't somebody think of the birds?

VERY SAD: A reader from Urangan believes a swooping magpie relocated from Hervey Bay last week should have been relocated with its entire family.

I WOULD like to know who was in charge of the relocating the male magpie in Hervey Bay?

Do these people know that by removing the male the female won't be able to feed the babies on her own.

This was very cruel.

We are feeding a pair here and they have three babies.

The mum won't keep up as they take turns to come and get food off of us.

The whole family should have been removed.

All of this just because a man was swooped on?

This is the only way they know how to protect the babies. Would the man on the bike not consider going another way or walking past it and not riding?

It's not rocket science. Very sad.

JOY RAE

Urangan