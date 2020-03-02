OPINION: Yes I’m fat – but I don’t know how to change it

IT’S THE f-word that is so hard to say.

Fat.

Yes I am, and have been for some time.

When I have to write stories about obesity for the Chronicle it’s like I’m writing in the third person – as someone who isn’t the subject of the very story I’m writing about.

Today’s story, about the apathy attached to the obesity crisis, really struck a nerve with me.

Because I could be described as apathetic about my weight.

It doesn’t define, me. I guess fat just isn’t how I think of myself, even if it’s the truth.

How do we break through this sense of apathy?

Is it apathy or is it also a sense of self-acceptance?



Is self-acceptance okay when it could be harming your health?

For years we’ve striven to give people a positive body image, to fight eating disorders, to help people with low self esteem embrace themselves.

I’ve fought a war with accepting my body for years, a war that starts with being kind to yourself, of appearing to be confident even if you’re not.

I will admit I don’t know how to shed the pounds, that the constant weight loss advice and services that surround us are such a blur to me that it’s easier to live in denial than address the elephant (pardon the pun) in the room.

We do need to do something that addresses this sense of apathy, but without the judgement and without losing a sense of self-acceptance and love that is often hard won.