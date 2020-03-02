Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Female bare feet with weight scale in the bathroom, scales generic
Female bare feet with weight scale in the bathroom, scales generic
News

OPINION: Yes I’m fat – but I don’t know how to change it

Carlie Walker
2nd Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S THE f-word that is so hard to say.

Fat.

Yes I am, and have been for some time.
When I have to write stories about obesity for the Chronicle it’s like I’m writing in the third person – as someone who isn’t the subject of the very story I’m writing about.

Today’s story, about the apathy attached to the obesity crisis, really struck a nerve with me.

Because I could be described as apathetic about my weight.

It doesn’t define, me. I guess fat just isn’t how I think of myself, even if it’s the truth.

How do we break through this sense of apathy?

Is it apathy or is it also a sense of self-acceptance?

Is self-acceptance okay when it could be harming your health?

For years we’ve striven to give people a positive body image, to fight eating disorders, to help people with low self esteem embrace themselves.

I’ve fought a war with accepting my body for years, a war that starts with being kind to yourself, of appearing to be confident even if you’re not.

I will admit I don’t know how to shed the pounds, that the constant weight loss advice and services that surround us are such a blur to me that it’s easier to live in denial than address the elephant (pardon the pun) in the room.

We do need to do something that addresses this sense of apathy, but without the judgement and without losing a sense of self-acceptance and love that is often hard won.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recipients report ‘stigma and shame’ over cashless card

        premium_icon Recipients report ‘stigma and shame’ over cashless card

        News Not having access to cash was a huge concern to those on the card

        HEALTH SHOCK: Apathy driving obesity rates, survey reveals

        premium_icon HEALTH SHOCK: Apathy driving obesity rates, survey reveals

        News On the Fraser Coast, 36 per cent of people were obese

        Another fine issued for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island

        premium_icon Another fine issued for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island

        News ‘I understand the natural interest in the dingoes’

        New indigenous advisory council to improve healthcare

        premium_icon New indigenous advisory council to improve healthcare

        News The council will help provide culturally appropriate services