OPINION: Young folks, a social life is only a call away

Just remember, your family and friends are only a phone call away.

Just remember, your family and friends are only a phone call away. Peter Holt

MOVING out of home tends to teach you a lot about the need for socialisation.

It's difficult in-between working a full-time job, sometimes many hours of overtime that you may not get back, then having to manage the financial stress of living on your own and making sure your rent is on time, as well as water, electricity, gas and food among other necessities.

But there's a worse temptation that you don't really need to keep up your social life, living on your own and out of home.

Sure, I can't vouch for everyone and their social lives, but how often have you wondered whether you really need to go out with your friends when you could swap that outing for a night in front of the tube or Netflix binging?

When I was a cadet out in Roma, this temptation was far too great for someone who was as anti-social and introverted as I am.

Far too often I'd spend my time gaming, watching YouTube and reading when I could have spent a night out on the town with my friends.

It's an unhealthy trap I feel a lot of young people fall into when they realise how much time they have on their hands, and instead choose to spend it unwisely.

Even with all the emphasis of R U OK? and the importance of communication for things like mental health, the message doesn't really seem to be getting through.

All it takes is small steps, like calling a family member or a friend after work to let them know how you're going, or even hosting friends over at your place after a long week.

Trying to keep in almost weekly touch with your family and making sure you can get out to see some of your friends after work are some of the small steps that can help break this cycle of anti-socialisation.