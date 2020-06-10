OPINION: Young people the real HomeBuilder winners

Young people stand to benefit from the federal government’s HomeBuilder grant. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Young people stand to benefit from the federal government’s HomeBuilder grant. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

SCOTT MORRISON’S HomeBuilder scheme is not perfect but for would-be homeowners, it’s a damn good start.

Since its announcement, the $680 million construction industry stimulus has copped criticism from all corners.

“It’s not actually a stimulus,” some have claimed, suggesting it will simply top up existing plans for major building projects.

“Only the rich will benefit,” others chimed in, pointing to the requirement that renovators contribute at least $150,000 of their own money.

Missing out on the $25,000 grant is understandably disappointing for those keen to carry out projects that don’t meet the minimum spending requirement.

But honestly, what did we expect?

Do we want the government to hurl money at all renovation projects great and small?

The point of this major spend from the public purse is to get the construction industry’s gears going and this happens through big projects that cost a lot.

It would be irresponsible for the government to dole out unlimited amounts of taxpayer money for every kitchen upgrade and bathroom tile job on our wishlists.

This scheme was developed and announced quickly, much like JobKeeper and JobSeeker, which have proved instrumental in getting us through this crisis.

So while the naysayers chip away at HomeBuilder’s validity, here on the Fraser Coast, it has the support of builders, real estate agents and property market experts.

It’s also fair to say it has the support of a market for which this writer can comfortably speak – young people hoping to build a home.

The one-two punch of high deposit requirements and mortage interest rates makes this goal seem unreachable for many (especially those who can’t rely on parental help to get started).

For us, an extra $25,000, coupled with the State Government’s $15,000 first homeowners’ grant, is a gamechanger.

This federal government has rightly been criticised for prioritising rich, older investors.

By breaking down a barrier to entry into the property market, however, HomeBuilder is a win for young people.