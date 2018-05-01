OPINION:Loft appeal the by-election elephant in room

HERE we are again, left in limbo over the future of our council.

With less than a week to go before our mayoral by-election (not to mention the pre-polling already under-way) the powers that be are still refusing to address the elephant in the room.

The democratically elected mayor sacked by the State Government is currently appealing that decision.

Sure, there may not be a precedent for this situation but are we really going to go through with this monumental waste of money when the Supreme Court has not yet delivered judgment?

Apparently so, though no-one has stepped up to the plate and said why.

In-fact, when the Chronicle asked the question of the Queensland Electoral Commission it replied: "The Electoral Commission is responsible under Queensland law for delivering elections, possibly ceasing an election is a matter for the State Government."

A spokesman from the department however replied they would "not comment as this is a matter before the courts".

No matter whose side you're on, the uncertainty which has surrounded the past few months is unacceptable and potentially more damaging than anything that allegedly came before it.

Let's hope that sometime between now and Saturday, we get the answers we need.