Opportunity knocks: What Coast charity stores need most

PERSISTENCE, resilience and hard work has kept Op shops around the Fraser Coast turning over but now, volunteers need more people to share the load.

It comes as charities continue to feel the impact of COVID-19 and more families fall on hard times.

Hervey Bay Disability Assistance Inc and Treasure Trove Secretary Kerry Colless said her team was desperate for volunteers.

“A lot of our volunteers are older and we have lost a lot of our volunteers who are just not feeling comfortable being back in the environment,” she said.

“For example, we only have one truck driver and we don’t have an off sider.

“It makes it really difficult, also a lot us don’t have the capacity to do thing like load the truck.

“We are very short staffed so we are trying to run both shops with as minimum crew as possible.”

Hervey Bay Disability Assistance Inc and Treasure Trove Op Shop, Hervey Bay Volunteers Kerry, Marcia Young, Sharon Daniel, Karen Lee Miller, Fionnuala Smyth.

At the Transformations Op Shop, an expansion into a large store next month will mean expanding on the current team of seven.

Bayside Transformations Op Shop manger Elaine Chandler said they could run the current store with one shop assistant at a time but this would no longer be possible after the move.

It isn’t just manpower the stores are looking for.

With an increased number of people in need and shopping second hand, donations are needed to replenish the stores.

“We shut for three and a half months and when we reopened we cleared the place right away so we are trying to build that stock back up,” Ms Colless said.

“We all know how many people are out of work and it must be really hard.

“They still have to have clothes for the kids I know here we have seen different people in shopping.

“Just from my own experience there is a lot more people looking at second hand things compared to new things.”

Ms Chandler said although their donation quantity had been down, they had been receiving higher quality items since reopening.

Now with a new show room to fill, the organisation is looking for bric and brac and furniture.

If you have any items in good saleable condition please contact Hervey Bay Disability Assistance Inc on 4125 3955 or Bayside Transformation on 0431600713 for more information on collection or delivery.