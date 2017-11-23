Opposition leader Nicholls launches jobs plan just shy of going to polls

LESS than three days before Queenslanders hit the polls, State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls will spend some of the final moments of the campaign pitching a new jobs plan for the Fraser Coast.

The Chronicle understands an announcement on the plan is imminent.

It follows Mr Nicholls visiting the region to announce air-conditioning units for Hervey Bay schools and $1 million for a new boat for the Volunteer Marine Rescue earlier this month.

He is the third leader to visit the Fraser Coast in the last few days before Election Day, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson visiting the region yesterday.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough will be battleground seats for the major parties as the influence of One Nation continues to grow.

A Galaxy Poll for the seat of Hervey Bay last had the LNP polling on 38 per cent, Labor on 31 per cent and One Nation on 25 per cent, with the Greens at about 4 per cent and 2 per cent voting "Other”.