Opposition leader visits, vowing projects and jobs for region

State Opposition Leader David Crisafulli visited Maryborough over the weekend and has outlined his vision for the electorate. Photo: File

It was brief, but State Opposition Leader David Crisafulli visited Maryborough over the weekend and has outlined his vision for the state electorate.

Mr Crisafulli posted on his Facebook page the Opposition “will continue to push the case for fast-tracking infrastructure projects, to create more jobs and security for the community.”

In a phone interview, he said “It’s anything that can open up economic opportunity … I think water for the broader area is particularly relevant at a time when I want to see agriculture go to the next level.

“I know there’s been a lot of paralysis around Glendorf water storage, I look at that as a project that couple levels of government could come together and find a way to make it work.”

“It’s roads, water, sewerage, it’s community infrastructure and in many ways I think councils have an appetite to get things going locally and we want to work with them and get people into jobs.”

“I think there’s been a lack of infrastructure and proper planning for a generation in Queensland.”

Another focus of Mr Crisafulli’s visit was the high rate of unemployment in the Wide Bay region.

“I look at the unemployment in the Wide Bay at 12 per cent and that’s unacceptable. When you look at the youth unemployment at 28 per cent, that’s generational failure … one in every four young people don’t have a job,” he said.

“It shouldn’t have to be that people leave regional areas to get employment, if people want to get a job in the town or city the grew up, they should have the options to do it.”



State MP for Maryborough Bruce Saunders responded to Mr Crisafulli’s comments saying there were many projects delivered to the electorate and the unemployment rate was dropping in the area.

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders. Photo: Stuart Fast

“We’ve (state government) upgraded the hospital, works for Queensland, road works, all schools have been upgraded … Maryborough was Detroit City under the LNP and now it’s industrial heartbeat of the Wide Bay again,” Mr Saunders said.

“He comes into Maryborough, comes in on a Saturday afternoon, takes a photo of the main st and everyone knows there’s not a lot of people moving around in afternoon. It’s obvious Crisafulli didn’t drive around Maryborough.”

“It’s obvious the Leader of the Opposition did not know, or talk to people in Maryborough about what’s going on, Maryborough is thriving at the moment,” he said.

