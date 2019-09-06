Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Question time at parliament
Question time at parliament
Politics

Opposition responds to CCC ruling

by Jack McKay
6th Sep 2019 3:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington again repeated calls for Ms Trad to be sacked, accusing her of breaching the rules of the Ministerial and Cabinet Handbooks.

"It is up to Annastacia Palaszczuk to enforce the Ministerial Handbook and the Cabinet Handbook," she said.

"Labor have hidden behind the Crime and Corruption Commission's assessment long enough.

"It's time to be honest with Queenslanders.

"Jackie Trad has clearly breached the rules and the only job Jackie Trad deserves is to be a backbencher."

Ms Frecklington defended the LNP's decision to refer the matter to the CCC, saying it was "right and proper" for the corruption watchdog to assess the matter.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad in regional parliament in Townsville this week. Picture: Matt Taylor
Deputy Premier Jackie Trad in regional parliament in Townsville this week. Picture: Matt Taylor

She said the LNP would have to look at the recommendations made by the CCC before they committed to supporting any legislative changes.

"We need to look at all of those legislative changes," she said.

"I would really like to read the letter and the media release (from the CCC) comprehensively.

"This is a very serious matter and it was a matter that was right to be referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission."

More Stories

Show More
deb frecklington jackie trad queensland government

Top Stories

    JURY DECIDES: Everything from neighbour murder trial so far

    JURY DECIDES: Everything from neighbour murder trial so far

    News The Maryborough Supreme Court jury will retire today to consider if Eli Waters man Frederick Ronald Sinfield is a murderer

    LIFE-SAVING SCANS: Why we need same tech as city

    premium_icon LIFE-SAVING SCANS: Why we need same tech as city

    News Scan that could save teen was only brought in last year

    KIDNAPPING CHARGE: Alleged online ruse back before court

    premium_icon KIDNAPPING CHARGE: Alleged online ruse back before court

    News A man was allegedly lured to a home and threatened with a gun

    BORROWING FUN: Library toying with new service

    premium_icon BORROWING FUN: Library toying with new service

    News Howard's library has more to offer than just books