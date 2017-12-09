Menu
Opposition says Govt informed them of suspension notice

Minister for local government Mark Furner and Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft discuss initiatives on moving forward with the council.
Minister for local government Mark Furner and Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft discuss initiatives on moving forward with the council. Blake Antrobus
Blake Antrobus
by

QUEENSLAND's State Opposition has confirmed to the Chronicle they were informed about the Notice To Suspend Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft by the State Government earlier this week.

While in caretaker mode, the government must ensure it avoids "implementing major policy initiatives, making appointments of significance or entering into major contracts or undertakings".

A spokesman for Local Government Minister Mark Furner said the Minister "abided by the relevant caretaker conventions in making the decision".

A spokeswoman from the Opposition said the party was informed about the suspension notice.

Some in the community have expressed concern over Mr Furner taking action against the embattled mayor while the government was in caretaker mode.

The Labor government declared a victory in the State election yesterday.

"Adherence to the conventions and practices (which have no formal legal standing) is ultimately the responsibility of the Premier," reads the basic conventions and practices document.

