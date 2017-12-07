Menu
Optimism for student opportunities from hospital upgrade

Hervey Bay Hospital.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Annie Perets
THOSE aspiring to work in the health sector have more career opportunities to look forward to thanks to the upgrade of Hervey Bay Hospital.

The first stage of the major project was finished in August, which included 29,000 cubic metres of excavation work, construction of 125 public car parks, a new helipad and changes to internal roads.

The new building is now starting to take shape.

TAFE Queensland Community Services and Health director Robyn Littlejohn said she was optimistic for students in what their pathways may be.

"The $44 million upgrade of the Hervey Bay Hospital is providing local opportunities for our Diploma of Nursing students," Ms Littlejohn said.

"There is a huge demand for skilled and dedicated workers in other areas of the health industry as well."

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said there have been consultations with education institutions on how the facility will help hone student skills.

"The new facilities will provide a modern emergency department which will be beneficial to students who train at the site," the spokesman said.

"The new education and training facilities will also provide new simulation rooms for students to use."

The upgrade is expected to finish next year.

